SCATTERED PM STORMS TODAY... MAINLY SOUTH

It’s going to be another hot, steamy day. While it might be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, you probably won’t notice the difference. High temperatures will approach 90 degrees this afternoon, with heat indices reaching the lower 90s. Stay hydrated by drinking water, and take frequent breaks to keep cool if you’re out in the heat for a prolonged period of time.

Skies will be mostly sunny today. Scattered thunderstorms should develop this afternoon... especially from the Fox Valley southward. Any storms should fade away this evening as the sun sets. Temperatures should stay in the upper 60s overnight. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday, and it will be slightly hotter with highs back into the lower half of the 90s. The humidity will continue as well. A stray afternoon storm may pop up, but most of us will stay dry Wednesday.

A cold front will approach from the west on Thursday, and that should help trigger multiple rounds of rain and storms throughout the day. It will still be hot and muggy, but some relief can be expected for the weekend after the front passes. Highs should still be in the lower 90s Thursday, but we’ll stay in the 80s Friday. It may still feel muggy on Friday, but the humidity drops this weekend. Saturday and Sunday should feel more comfortable than our recent stretch of days. Look for highs in the mid 80s with lows in the low/mid 60s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Scattered afternoon storms... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Still muggy. Areas of fog. LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Stray afternoon storm? HIGH: 92 LOW: 73

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

FRIDAY: An early shower possible, mostly sunny afternoon. Still muggy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and only slightly humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Warmer and a bit humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

