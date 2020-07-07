Pink Flamingo Classic receives $5,000 check from Green Bay Packers Give Back program to match donations

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pink Flamingo Classic is continuing to raise money for local organizations, despite not being able to hold the annual even tin a traditional way.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, due to the coronavirus, the tournament had to be canceled, but organizers are still raising money for area charities.

The Pink Flamingos tell us the Green Bay Packers Give Back recently gave the organization a $5,000 check, with each dollar donated now through Sunday being matched by the Packers Give Back program - up to $5,000.

But wait - there’s more:

“They also sent us an item that they’d like us to give away and raise even more funds with - look at this, this is a practice - worn, signed Aaron Jones jersey,” event organizers stated in Monday’s Facebook video.

Every $20 donation until 12 p.m. Thursday will receive an entry into the jersey giveaway. For example, a $100 donation will give you five entries.

So far, the Pink Flamingos say this year they’ll see a fundraising record, and so far have raised more than $53,000.

Click here to donate.

