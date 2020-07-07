Advertisement

Milwaukee woman to be charged after accidentally shooting herself

A Milwaukee woman accidentally shot herself with a 40 caliber handgun.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) -A warning following two accidential shootings in one day. One, in the Town of Lomira in Dodge County, injured an 80-year old man. The other shooting in Fond du Lac County, injured a Milwaukee woman, who will face charges.

The 32 year old Milwaukee woman was visiting the Aqua Park, just outside of Fond du Lac for a birthday party on Monday, when she accidentally shot herself in the leg. According to authorities, the shooting happened in the parking lot.

According to Capt. William Tadych with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, “Forgot that she had a weapon in her backpack, had walked into the Aqua Park and it got wet. She returned back to her car in the parking lot and was drying everything out, realized she had the weapon in there and was attempting to dry the weapon off when it accidentally discharged.”

The Sheriff's Office says the bullet hit the bumper of the woman's car before going into her leg. A nurse who happened to be in the area treated her until deputies arrived.

"In close proximity to the parking lot was the Aqua Park and the trajectory of the bullet, when it exited her leg, was towards the Aqua Park - luckily no one else was injured," says Capt. Tadych.

But authorities say the park and parking lot were both very busy, at the time of the shooting, which is why they are asking she be charged with reckless endangerment. The Sheriff's Office also says the woman didn't have a conceal carry permit, so she will be charged with that too.

Capt. Tadych adds, “You do have the right to protect yourself, but take the proper steps to educate yourself and the proper use of these weapons, get a carry conceal weapon and obviously in this case she wouldn’t have been allowed to bring it into an aqua park because it is posted that you can’t have firearms.”

