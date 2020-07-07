Howard switched to well water during large main break

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Howard is back on lake water after a large water main break over the weekend.

It happened on July 5. The village says "significant water loss" started at about 8:45 a.m. It wasn't until 4:30 p.m. that crews located the break. The village says it was in a "secluded area."

The Howard Water Utility temporarily used emergency backup groundwater wells for several hours. The village switched back to lake water that day.

Residents did not experience service interruptions or other issues.

The village says wells produce water that contains radium at levels slightly above the EPA standard.

"Radium is a contaminant that has long-term use health effects, however because the use was short term, the Utility does not believe that drinking the water during this time period was harmful to users health," reads a statement from the village.

Public Works Director Geoffrey Farr says the groundwater wells are regularly maintained and water is tested.

The water utility did not receive customer complaints about water quality during the break.

