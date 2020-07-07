HOT & HUMID WEDNESDAY, A FEW MORE STORMS...

Spotty showers and storms again popped-up in the afternoon heat Tuesday. A few of these will linger into the evening hours. Otherwise it will be a muggy night with patchy fog.

More of the same returns Wednesday: Heat, Humidity, A few spotty storms... the combination of heat and humidity will create feel-like temperatures in to 95° to 100° degree range Wednesday afternoon. Thursday brings a very good chance of showers and storms – possibly some strong - as a cold front moves across the area. Behind this front some slightly cooler and slightly less humid air returns just in time for the weekend…

It’s brief however, as heat and humidity quickly return next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Spotty storms end early. Mainly clear. Still muggy. Areas of fog. LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Stray afternoon storms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 72

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

FRIDAY: An early shower possible, mostly sunny afternoon. Humidity drops LATE. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and only slightly humid. At night, a chance of a shower. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then sun. Just slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Warmer and a bit humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Hot & more humid. HIGH: 89

