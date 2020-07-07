Advertisement

Coronavirus ‘out of control’ in southern U.S., expert says

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One health expert says rapid surges in coronavirus cases have made contact tracing impossible across the southern U.S.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said on Monday, “The cases are rising so rapidly that we cannot even do contact tracing anymore, I don’t think. I don’t see how it’s possible to even do that. So, essentially, even our limited means of public health control are not possible, so this is, this dramatic acceleration, the epidemic is out of control in the southern part of the United States.”

This rapid rise in cases is considered a surge, not a second wave, because the infection numbers never lowered to where officials hoped they would, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci, the nation's foremost infectious disease expert, said Monday, "We are still knee-deep in the first wave of this."

According to Johns Hopkins University data, more than 2.9 million people in the U.S. had been infected with coronavirus as of Tuesday morning. The virus has killed more than 130,000 people in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pompeo: US ‘looking at’ banning TikTok, other Chinese social media apps

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The United States is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

News

Woman shoots herself after gun gets wet at Fond du Lac water park

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman was carrying a gun in her purse “when it became wet inside the Aqua Park.”

National

Nurses strike for more PPE in Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
About 30 nurses and nurse technicians at a hospital in Texas took to the picket line Monday to demand more personal protective equipment, hazard pay and better working conditions.

Latest News

News

Police fatally shoot gunman at VA hospital in Milwaukee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The man was stopped by VA police outside an entrance to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center about 8:40 p.m. Monday.

Coronavirus

Kanye West’s clothing brand borrowed millions in pandemic loans

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kanye West’s clothing brand Yeezy reportedly got between $2 million and $5 million in coronavirus aid loans from the federal government.

Coronavirus

Contact tracing not possible in South, expert says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Contact tracing is no longer possible across the South because of rapid coronavirus surges, a health expert says.

News

Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond
Treasury Department data show Robin J. Vos Enterprises, maker of popcorn and popcorn supplies, received Paycheck Protection Program money.

National

Trump lashes out at NASCAR for banning Confederate flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The president also falsely accused the sport's only Black driver of orchestrating a "hoax" after a member of his team found a noose in his garage.