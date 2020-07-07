Amber Alert issued for missing Baraboo girl

BARABOO, Wis. (WBAY) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Baraboo girl.

Kodie Dutcher, 10, has been missing since 4 p.m. Monday.

"Kodie is suspected to have taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal," reads the Amber Alert.

CLICK HERE to view the Amber Alert.

Baraboo Police said Kodie left a note reading, ”Mom, I Love you but I Can’t Do It. Bye.”

Emergency services have checked the area but have not been able to locate Kodie. She’s believed to be on foot.

Kodie left behind her cell phone and shoes.

MISSING CHILD: Have you seen Kodie? Kodie is a 10 year old girl who was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street... Posted by Baraboo Police Department on Monday, July 6, 2020

DESCRIPTION

--White female

--10 years old

--Blonde hair

--Blue eyes

--4'9"

--110 pounds

--Last seen wearing overalls

Baraboo Police say Kodie recently moved to the area. She was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street.

Baraboo is located south of Wisconsin Dells.

The Sauk County Emergency Management urged citizen search teams to avoid heavily wooded areas during the overnight hours due to the dangerous terrain. “The help is appreciated and we will advise if additional assistance is needed for planned area searches,” reads a statement from the department.

If you have information, please call Baraboo Police at 608-963-5622.

Amber Alerts are issued when a child has been kidnapped or is “facing grave danger.”

