AMBER alert issued for 10-year-old girl missing from Baraboo

Kodie
Kodie(Baraboo PD)
By Jackson Danbeck and Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Baraboo police say Kodie B. Dutcher was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

They believe she may have taken an unknown amount of pills and may harm herself. Police say she left her cell phone and shoes at home.

Baraboo Police Captain Rob Sinden said crews have been using drones, but have been unable to locate Kodie. They are working with the Wisconsin DNR to conduct an air search of the area.

Kodie is described as being 4′8″, approximately 110 pounds, and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jean overalls.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said in a separate release that Kodie recently moved to the area.

Contact Baraboo police at at 608-356-4895 if you have any information.

Authorites are asking people to not try and search heavily wooded areas or cornfields during overnight hours. They say the terrain in the area could be dangerous. They are also asking people to not go on private property.

They said they appreciate people trying to help and will advise if additional assistance is needed.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has the following recommended criteria for law enforcement to issue an AMBER alert:

• Child must be 17 years of age or younger

• Child must be in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

• Initiating agency must have enough descriptive information about the child, the suspect and/or the suspect vehicle to believe an immediate broadcast alert will help locate the child.

