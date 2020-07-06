Advertisement

Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A company Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos runs received between $150,000 and $350,000 through the federal government’s coronavirus small business lending program.

That’s according to lists of recipients the U.S. Treasury Department released Monday.

That data shows Robin J. Vos Enterprises in Burlington received the money through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The company manufactures popcorn and popcorn supplies.

Vos’ spokeswoman, Kit Beyer, didn’t immediately respond to a message inquiring about how the money was used.

The Paycheck Protection aims to help smaller businesses and their workers weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest News

Crime

Two Rivers man charged with bar robbery foiled by patrons

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Jesus Flores Jr., 21, is charged with six counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery.

Crime

Complaint: Accused Lawrence University peeper said he did it for “excitement”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
An Appleton man accused of secretly recording people in bathrooms at Lawrence University is facing trial in both Outagamie County and the state of Indiana.

News

Appleton’s new mayor holding office appointments in Pierce Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Mayor Jake Woodford is accepting appointments for meetings in the Pierce Park pavilion July 24

Baseball

Two Milwaukee Brewers players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says shortstop Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive before the intake process.

Latest News

News

Police: Gunman killed self after shootout in Waukesha

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say the man attempted to strangle a woman and threatened to shoot family members

News

Packers’ Titletown District reopening this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
Visitors can expect things to look a little different for health and safety

News

Coal train derails in Sheboygan County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
13 rail cars went off the tracks, spilling coal into the Black River.

News

Titletown District prepares to reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
Programs will be offered in-person for the first time since March

News

Fire destroys garage, damages homes in Appleton

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Firefighters found a two-stall garage engulfed and significant heat damage to nearby homes.

News

Appleton garage fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
Fire destroyed a garage and damaged two homes on July 5, 2020