Two Milwaukee Brewers players test positive for COVID-19

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says shortstop Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive for COVID-19 before the intake process.

Counsell says neither player is showing symptoms.

This marks the second setback for Urias since the Brewers acquired him from San Diego in November. Urias, who is expected to compete with incumbent Orlando Arcia for the starting shortstop job, underwent surgery in January to repair a broken bone in his left hand.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association announced Friday that 31 players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%. Teams resumed workouts Friday for the first time since the coronavirus interrupted spring training on March 12, two weeks before the season was to start.

The Washington Nationals canceled Monday morning’s team workout because of COVID-19 testing delays.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Major League Baseball “needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, summer camp and the 2020 season are at risk.”

