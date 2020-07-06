SCATTERED STORMS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY

Scattered thunderstorms will continue across the area into this evening. Thunderstorms may have quick downpours, gusty winds, lightning, and small hail. In general, your risk of severe weather is LOW, but isolated severe storms are possible. Given the slow movement of these storms, flooding will also be a significant risk where storms persist. Storm coverage will diminish later this evening, but a cluster of storms could approach from the west. That storm cluster may lead to rain holding on later tonight compared to over the weekend.

We should be dry with partly cloudy skies by Tuesday morning. Lows will be near 70, and the high humidity continues. Highs should get into the upper 80s with heat indices into the lower 90s. Scattered storms will develop during the heat of the day, and should fade away at night. Like today, widespread severe weather is not expected, but some storms will be strong with torrential rain, gusty winds, and hail.

Wednesday should be the hottest day of the week, and is likely dry with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Heat index values could reach into the upper 90s with only a stray PM storm providing any relief from the heat. Storm coverage should be more widespread Thursday as a cold front tracks across the state. The hot, muggy weather pattern should finially break behind this front over the weekend!! Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the lower half of the 60s.

Make sure you’re staying hydrated if you’ll be out in the heat for an extended period of time. Take more frequent breaks versus when it’s cooler. Try to avoid spending prolonged time in direct sunlight. Never leave pets or children unattended in a car for any amount of time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SSW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Spotty thunderstorms ending late, then partly cloudy. Warm and muggy. LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. Sun and clouds with scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. A stray PM storm? HIGH: 93 LOW: 73

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds with scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

FRIDAY: Morning thunder, then clearing. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not quite as humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, but comfortable. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.