Protesters demand termination of Grand Chute police officer

Protesters in Grand Chute are demanding the termination of Officer Bryce La Luzerne after a social media post revealed offensive tweets made several years ago.
By Tia Johnson
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) -Protesters in Grand Chute are demanding the termination of Officer Bryce La Luzerne, after a social media post revealed offensive tweets made several years ago.

“We want to make sure that the community knows that they have a voice as well,” Protester Benjamin Glass said. “I do not believe that the investigation was un-biased. The actions and words of Officer La Luzerne were deplorable.

“If he said that when he was 18 how do we know that his viewpoints have changed completely?” Protester Tyler Drummond said. “And the things that he said were egregious. Not things a police officer should be saying.”

Protesters are asking the department to fire Officer La Luzerne and have a third party do the investigation.

“Because if they couldn’t do a simple vetting to see that this was an issue in the first place, we don’t know if there’s other racist elements or violent elements on the police force,” Glass said.

But Grand Chute Police Chief Greg Peterson, said those decisions are determined by the police and fire commission.

“If I reached the conclusion that this officer needed to be terminated, I don’t have the authority to make that decision and I’m not trying to pass the buck,” Chief Greg Peterson said.

Protesters said they understand Officer La Luzerne was young when the tweets were made, but officers should be held to a higher standard.

Grand Chute Police Department said it should have an update on the investigation within two weeks.

