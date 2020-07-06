Advertisement

Police: Gunman killed self after shootout in Waukesha

Police say the man attempted to strangle a woman and threatened to shoot family members
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - Police say a shootout with a domestic assault suspect in Waukesha ended when the man took his own life.

Officers were called to a home shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday where the man armed with a handgun attempted to strangle a woman and threatened to shoot family members and police.

Authorities say the woman was able to flee from the home along with three young children.

Police say they were trying to negotiate with the 45-year-old man when he began shooting from a window, striking an occupied armored vehicle and injuring one officer who was hit by shrapnel. Officers returned fire.

Police later entered the home and found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

