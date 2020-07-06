Oshkosh man charged for possessing, distributing child pornography one of 65 identified in widespread FBI operation

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say an Oshkosh man is one of 65 people who have been arrested or are in the process of being formally charged following a month long investigation to identify and arrest distributors and manufacturers of child sexual abuse materials, as well as recover child victims of sexual abuse.

The operation, which happened primarily in the month of June, relied on more than 63 law enforcement agencies, who worked on FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Forces in each of the Bureau’s 56 field offices.

According to the FBI, the sweep used undercover operations, and also led to the opening of more than five dozen federal and international criminal investigations, and also included agents and analysts at FBI Milwaukee working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation led to the arrests of people across the country, as well as other countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Romania and France.

So far, authorities say 18 children have been recovered from being sexually exploited.

John Matz, the Winnebago County Sheriff, also sounded off on the investigation, saying the department is “pleased to have our federal partners working with us on this priority operation. We recognize children are the most vulnerable population we serve and protecting them will always be of greatest importance to law enforcement.”

As Action 2 News has previously reported, Martin McKeever, 51, of Oshkosh, was arraigned in federal court in Green Bay in June, is charged on two counts of distributing and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment, the grand jury alleges McKeever had three videos involving boys who ranged from 5-14 years old in appearance engaged in sexual acts, and that McKeever shared two photos of boys who appear to be 12-15 years old with their genitals exposed.

If convicted, each charge of distribution carries 5-20 years in federal prison, and the possession charge carries up to 10 years in prison.

