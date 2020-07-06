Memorial ride and rally keeps Jonathon Tubby’s story alive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The family of Jonathon Tubby is keeping his memory alive through a memorial ride and rally.

Action 2 News first told you in 2018, Tubby died in police custody after a traffic stop led to his arrest.

“The words on the bottom of this picture are some of Jonathon’s last words,” said Sue Doxtator, Jonathon’s Aunt.

The words, “Somebody help me,” and “I’m Scared,” are now carried on signs and in the hearts of family and friends as they come together to make sure Jonathon’s story is heard.

He’s not here to tell his story, so we have to do that for him.

He was shot and killed by police in the sally port of the Brown County Jail when officers believed he was armed.

Jonathon did not have a weapon at the time of the shooting.

“He’s not here to tell his story, so we have to do that for him,” said Sarah Wunderlich, another one of Jonathon’s Aunts.

The community came together on a weekend normally set aside for the Oneida annual Pow-Wow.

“With everything happening [COVID-19], it was canceled. We figured there is always something happening in our community this weekend with pow-wow, so we thought it would be a good time to do it,” said Wunderlich.

It's also a weekend where many in the United States are celebrating liberty and justice; something Jonathon's family are still fighting for.

“At the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, his name is painted on that street with numerous others. That’s moving to us, that someone beyond here knows his story, somebody beyond here is listening,” said Wunderlich.

“I’ve been working with the family for over a year and we want the public to know what’s really going on. More details are coming out, and we want to make sure Jonathon is not forgotten in the climate that’s going on today,” said Tory Lowe, an advocate for Justice Wisconsin.

With Jonathon's name on their shirts and cars, the parade of remembrance rides through the reservation, while making sure those who support the Tubby family are also not forgotten.

“In Oneida when we say thank you, we say yawΛ’kó. So, yawΛ’kó to everybody for the love and support, encouragement and strength, because a lot of this would not have happened without that,” said Wunderlich.

No criminal charges were filed against the officer.

Jonathon’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against the Green Bay Police Department.

Click here to view Jonathon’s GoFundMe site.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.