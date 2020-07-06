Advertisement

Man attempts to shoot woodchuck on his property, bullet ricochets off tree and hits nearby golfer

An 80-year-old man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after accidentally being shot Monday morning
(KKTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a golfer was accidentally shot by another man attempting to shoot a woodchuck on his property late Monday morning.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to The Golf Club at Camelot on State Highway 67 in the Township of Lomira shortly after 11 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says although the incident is still being investigated, a 50-year-old Lomira man was attempting to shoot a woodchuck on his own property.

While trying to shoot the animal, a bullet ricocheted off some trees, and hit the 80-year-old Fond du Lac man, who received non-life threatening injuries.

The man who was hit by the bullet was taken to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Authorities say the man is expected to be released.

Neither the name of the man who was hit, or the property owner were named by the Sheriff’s Office.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt reminds all gun owners when you are shooting a firearm, to always know your target, as well as the area beyond it.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green Bay receives grant funds to ensure safer voting during fall election

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay, as well as four other Wisconsin cities, have received funds from a nonpartisan nonprofit in order to make sure the upcoming elections are safe and accessible for voters as the pandemic continues.

News

Businesses adapt to worker shortage without J-1 Visa Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
It is the busiest time of year for Door County businesses, as people continue to visit despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Call volume shows busy weekend for first responders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
First responders field over 150 firework complaint calls in Brown County this weekend

News

Evers gives UW System go-ahead for sex assault rules

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers has given the University of Wisconsin System the go-ahead to draft new policies complying with new federal rules bolstering sexual misconduct defendants' rights.

News

1 injured following car vs. house incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officials say one person was home during the incident, which they say caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the home.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: We're continuing to track storms and rain in the area this evening

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Fond du Lac veteran honored with new roof for his home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
A Fond du Lac veteran receives a new roof for his home through Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

News

Oshkosh man charged for possessing, distributing child pornography one of 65 identified in widespread FBI operation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say an Oshkosh man is one of 65 people who have been arrested or are in the process of being formally charged following a month long investigation to identify and arrest distributors and manufacturers of child sexual abuse materials, as well as recover child victims of sexual abuse.

News

DHS reports no new coronavirus deaths for third straight day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Health officials say no new deaths were reported due to COVID-19 for the third straight day, leaving the cumulative death toll for the state of Wisconsin at 796.

Economy

Wisconsin received almost $10 billion from federal PPP

Updated: 5 hours ago
The U.S. Treasury Department released data on companies that received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program through June 30.