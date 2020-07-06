Advertisement

Green Bay receives grant funds to ensure safer voting during fall election

The city will receive more than $1 million from the Center of Tech and Civic Life
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay, as well as four other Wisconsin cities, have received funds from a nonpartisan nonprofit in order to make sure the upcoming elections are safe and accessible for voters as the pandemic continues.

The City of Green Bay announced Monday afternoon it has been awarded $1,093,400, the third largest amount given to a municipality in the state, by Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) for the “Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan”.

The plan was created by the city of Green Bay - as well as the cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, and Kenosha - to help open enough voting sites, set up drive-thru and drop box locations, provide PPE for poll workers, as well as recruit and train enough poll workers in those municipalities for the fall election.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, Green Bay voters waited in line past midnight in order to cast their ballot during the spring and primary election held in April due to the city only having two polling locations for all voters.

We later spoke with the Brown County Clerk about the spring election, who told us the election was ‘mismanaged'.

In a news release posted Monday, Mayor Genrich issued the following statement:

“The coronavirus pandemic has provided a stress test for our democratic institutions, including our elections, and we know we must do better. The support of the Center for Tech and Civic Life will enable us to ensure that all Green Bay citizens can exercise their right to vote safely and securely in August and November.”

City officials say more than $6.3 million in grant funds were awarded to cities across the state.

Funds were distributed to the other cities involved in the Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan as follows:

  • Milwaukee - $2,154,500
  • Madison - $1,271,788
  • Racine - $942,100
  • Kenosha - $862,779

A date wasn’t given for when each municipality would be awarded the funds, and some of them may require approval from city councils to accept the grants.

