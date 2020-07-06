Fond du Lac veteran honored with new roof for his home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) -A Fond du Lac area veteran is being honored for his service.

Last summer, the Opalewski family realized they needed a new roof on their Fond du Lac home.

"My son's bedroom was starting to leak. One night he woke up and he said, mom there's water dripping in my bed," says Lisa Opalewski.

But, with Lisa Opalewski battling cancer and unable to work, a new roof was last thing they could afford. That's when she heard about the "Put a Roof Over a Veterans Head" contest. She nominated her husband, Phillip, a four year Navy veteran who served during Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

According to Lisa Opalewski, "The medical bills have been insane and we absolutely had no way of getting a roof on and that's exactly what I wrote in the essay and that he deserved it and I wanted to give this to him as a gift, if I won, because of everything he's done for us - me and the boys."

The Opalewski's won the contest and today was construction day as Security-Luebke Roofing teamed up with Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.

"We just had 4th of July, so you reflect on what it's like to be American and live in a free country and//being proud of the country we live in and it came at a price and people putting their life on the line and it's just heartwarming to be able to give back," says Shannon Alberts with Security-Luebke Roofing.

While a roof on the average American home can cost anywhere between $8,000 and $16,000, the work being done for the Opalewskis is priceless, something that leaves them speechless.

Lisa Opalewski adds, “Financially, with medical bills and him being the only sole supporter of the family and two boys to raise, it means more than I can actually say. I mean, I don’t really have words.”

