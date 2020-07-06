Fire destroys garage, damages homes in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire destroyed a detached garage and caused significant damage to the exteriors of two homes on Appleton’s southeast side Sunday evening.

Firefighters found the two-stall garage engulfed when they responded to the report of a fire on the 1200-block of S. Walden Ave. at 6:45 P.M.

They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but it took another 45 minutes to cool down the hot spots.

Firefighters say there was significant heat damage to two houses but the flames didn’t spread.

No one was hurt. One family had to find another place to stay Sunday night because of the fire.

Although they don’t know what caused the fire yet, firefighters are reminding people after this incident to use good housekeeping in garages and storage areas to prevent fires, including keeping flammable liquids away from potential ignition sources; store oily shop rags in approved, metal safety cans; and make sure ashes from outdoor fires are extinguished and watered down before disposing of them in a container.

