Advertisement

Fire destroys garage, damages homes in Appleton

Caption
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire destroyed a detached garage and caused significant damage to the exteriors of two homes on Appleton’s southeast side Sunday evening.

Firefighters found the two-stall garage engulfed when they responded to the report of a fire on the 1200-block of S. Walden Ave. at 6:45 P.M.

They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but it took another 45 minutes to cool down the hot spots.

Firefighters say there was significant heat damage to two houses but the flames didn’t spread.

No one was hurt. One family had to find another place to stay Sunday night because of the fire.

Although they don’t know what caused the fire yet, firefighters are reminding people after this incident to use good housekeeping in garages and storage areas to prevent fires, including keeping flammable liquids away from potential ignition sources; store oily shop rags in approved, metal safety cans; and make sure ashes from outdoor fires are extinguished and watered down before disposing of them in a container.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Treasury Department data show Robin J. Vos Enterprises, maker of popcorn and popcorn supplies, received Paycheck Protection Program money.

Crime

Two Rivers man charged with bar robbery foiled by patrons

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Jesus Flores Jr., 21, is charged with six counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery.

Crime

Complaint: Accused Lawrence University peeper said he did it for “excitement”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
An Appleton man accused of secretly recording people in bathrooms at Lawrence University is facing trial in both Outagamie County and the state of Indiana.

News

Appleton’s new mayor holding office appointments in Pierce Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Mayor Jake Woodford is accepting appointments for meetings in the Pierce Park pavilion July 24

Baseball

Two Milwaukee Brewers players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says shortstop Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive before the intake process.

Latest News

News

Police: Gunman killed self after shootout in Waukesha

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say the man attempted to strangle a woman and threatened to shoot family members

News

Packers’ Titletown District reopening this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
Visitors can expect things to look a little different for health and safety

News

Coal train derails in Sheboygan County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
13 rail cars went off the tracks, spilling coal into the Black River.

News

Titletown District prepares to reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
Programs will be offered in-person for the first time since March

News

Appleton garage fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
Fire destroyed a garage and damaged two homes on July 5, 2020