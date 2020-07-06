Advertisement

FDA gives emergency approval to quick COVID-19 antigen test

The test isn’t designed for home use
The diagnostic swab test can yield results in 15 minutes.
The diagnostic swab test can yield results in 15 minutes.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN/Gray News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves emergency use authorization for a fast, on-site coronavirus antigen test.

The diagnostic swab test can yield results in 15 minutes.

The samples are analyzed with a device a little larger than a cell phone, according to manufacturer Becton, Dickinson and Company, which is commonly known as BD.

The test isn’t designed for home use.

Officials see antigen tests as a potentially valuable screening tool to quickly test large numbers of people who may have already had the virus.

The World Health Organization has recognized the value of antigen testing but warned that the tests aren't consistently accurate.

Antigens are harmful substances that cause an immune response in the body, according to WebMD. Your body produces antibodies to fight antigens and tries to eliminate them.

