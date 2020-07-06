Advertisement

DHS reports no new coronavirus deaths for third straight day

The percentage of positive coronaivirus cases decreased slightly Monday, with 484 new cases
(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Health officials say no new deaths were reported due to COVID-19 for the third straight day, leaving the cumulative death toll for the state of Wisconsin at 796.

The death rate for coronavirus in the state remains at 2.5% for all known cases, and is a percentage that has slowly declined.

State health officials say there are now another 484 new cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services says the new cases make up 9.2% of all new test results for Monday, when a total of 5,286 results were returned.

According to the DHS, the state has now seen a cumulative total of 32,061 coronavirus cases since testing began.

The City of Appleton announced Monday that 24 new cases were confirmed within the city since July 2.

Out of those 24 residents, two live in Calumet County, while 22 live in the Outagamie County portion of the city.

22 of the new cases in Appleton are isolated at home, while the other two are hospitalized. The city currently has a total of 99 residents in isolation, while another 147 people who had previously tested positive have been released from isolation. Four of the 250 cumulative Appleton patients who tested positive for the virus have died.

More than 620,974 Wisconsinites have done a coronavirus test since it became available earlier this year. The DHS does not count multiple tests given to the same person in these statistics, so even if a person is tested more than once they are only counted once.

Since testing began, another 588,913 have tested negative for the virus.

The DHS reports 25,242 cases, or 79%, of patients are considered recovered, meaning more than 30 days have passed since their diagnosis or first symptoms, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation were documented.

6,018 patients are still considered active cases, or 19%.

Health officials are concerned due to the country celebrating throughout the holiday weekend, and are encouraging small gatherings over large ones and taking health precautions, including wearing face masks and maintaining a safe, physical distance.

3,602 people have been hospitalized at some point during their treatment, or 11.2%. That is a small decrease from Sunday (which was at 11.4%), and has been on a steady decline. However, it also reflects the increasing number of cases among younger people in their teens, 20s and 30s who are less likely to be severely afflicted by the virus.

There are 254 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 66 of those patients in intensive care. There are an additional 172 people hospitalized suspected of having COVID-19 but waiting for test results.

24% of the state’s hospital beds are available statewide.

It took Wisconsin 95 days to identify 10,000 coronavirus cases. It took 54 days to identify 20,000 more. This shows not just the spread of the virus but also the increase in coronavirus testing, which didn’t exceed 10,000 tests per day until late May.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

County case numbers:

(Counties in bold show an increase of cases as reported by the DHS on Monday):

Wisconsin

  • Adams - 32 cases (2 deaths)
  • Ashland - 3 cases
  • Barron - 36 cases (1 death)
  • Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
  • Brown - 3,049 cases (+31) (42 deaths)
  • Buffalo - 8 cases (2 deaths)
  • Burnett - 4 cases (1 death)
  • Calumet - 119 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
  • Chippewa - 105 cases (+3)
  • Clark - 87 cases (7 deaths)
  • Columbia - 105 cases (+4) (1 death)
  • Crawford - 41 cases
  • Dane – 2,457 cases (+71) (32 deaths)
  • Dodge - 484 cases (+1) (5 deaths)
  • Door - 45 cases (3 deaths)
  • Douglas - 41 cases (+2)
  • Dunn - 46 cases (+3)
  • Eau Claire - 290 cases (+6) (1 death)
  • Florence - 4 cases
  • Fond du Lac - 329 cases (+9) (6 deaths)
  • Forest - 39 cases (3 deaths)
  • Grant - 177 cases (+2) (13 deaths)
  • Green - 100 cases (+4) (1 death)
  • Green Lake - 40 cases (+3)
  • Iowa - 37 cases
  • Iron - 8 cases (1 death)
  • Jackson - 27 cases (1 death)
  • Jefferson - 291 cases (+7) (4 deaths)
  • Juneau - 43 cases (1 death)
  • Kenosha - 1,592 cases (+6) (44 deaths)
  • Kewaunee - 64 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • La Crosse - 519 cases (+4)
  • Lafayette - 76 cases
  • Langlade - 11 cases
  • Lincoln - 15 cases
  • Manitowoc - 116 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Marathon - 225 cases (+15) (1 death)
  • Marinette - 68 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
  • Marquette - 24 cases (1 death)
  • Menominee - 7 cases
  • Milwaukee - 12,396 cases (+163) (391 deaths)
  • Monroe - 88 cases (+7) (1 death)
  • Oconto - 67 cases (+2)
  • Oneida - 20 cases
  • Outagamie - 552 cases (+12) (9 deaths)
  • Ozaukee - 263 cases (+3) (15 deaths)
  • Pepin - 1 case
  • Pierce - 76 cases (+1)
  • Polk - 60 cases (1 death)
  • Portage - 196 cases (+4)
  • Price - 2 cases
  • Racine - 2,218 cases (+1) (63 deaths)
  • Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)
  • Rock - 940 cases (+41) (24 deaths)
  • Rusk - 11 cases
  • Sauk - 123 cases (3 deaths)
  • Sawyer - 12 cases
  • Shawano - 86 cases
  • Sheboygan – 236 cases (+7) (4 deaths)
  • St. Croix - 218 cases (+13) (1 death)
  • Taylor - 15 cases
  • Trempealeau - 137 cases (+6)
  • Vernon - 38 cases
  • Vilas - 11 cases (+1)
  • Walworth – 691 cases (+2) (18 deaths)
  • Washburn - 4 cases
  • Washington - 436 cases (+6) (16 deaths)
  • Waukesha - 1,412 cases (+33) (39 deaths)
  • Waupaca - 139 cases (+4) (10 deaths)
  • Waushara - 33 cases
  • Winnebago - 715 cases (+4) (13 deaths)
  • Wood - 86 cases (+2) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

  • Alger - 3 cases
  • Baraga - 5 cases
  • Chippewa - 12 cases
  • Delta - 23 cases (3 deaths)
  • Dickinson - 13 cases (+4) (2 deaths)
  • Gogebic - 10 cases (+3) (1 deaths)
  • Houghton - 19 cases (+1)
  • Iron - 6 cases (1 death)
  • Keweenaw - 1 case
  • Luce - 3 cases
  • Mackinac - 9 cases
  • Marquette - 75 cases (+3) (11 deaths)
  • Menominee - 23 cases (+2)
  • Ontonagon - 1 case
  • Schoolcraft - 6 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to rouse
  • Bluish lips or face
  • The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid

