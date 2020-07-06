Advertisement

Complaint: Accused Lawrence University peeper said he did it for “excitement”

Investigators say Benjamine Wears told them he's been recording people for a couple of years
Benjamine Wears was arrested in March on suspicion of secretly recording people in bathroom stalls at Lawrence University
Benjamine Wears was arrested in March on suspicion of secretly recording people in bathroom stalls at Lawrence University(Outagamie County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man accused of secretly recording people in bathrooms at Lawrence University is facing trial in both Outagamie County and the state of Indiana.

Action 2 News is learning new information about the case involving Benjamine Wears. The 21-year-old was arrested in March after a resident of Trever Hall reported someone repeatedly stuck a cellphone under their door. When confronted, Wears ran away but was eventually caught and arrested.

He admitted he doesn’t go to Lawrence and just entered the buildings for the purpose of spying and recording people in intimate settings.

Investigators say Wears admitted secretly recording men in bathroom stalls and in their dorms for “excitement” and “thrill of it,” and also told them he would capture videos of men’s private parts and masturbate.

Officers searched his phone and found 64 videos from February and March this year that contained nudity.

Wears told police he’s been recording people for a couple of years and was kicked out of Notre Dame University after being arrested for voyeurism.

Online court records show Wears was supposed to stand trial in Indiana in May on a single voyeurism count, but that trial was postponed after his arrest in Appleton.

He’s charged with 11 felony counts of capturing an intimate representation, which together carry more than 38 years in prison if convicted.

Wears is due back in Outagamie County court in September for a pre-trial hearing.

He’s scheduled to have a jury trial in Indiana in October.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vos company received $150K-$350K in coronavirus loans

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Treasury Department data show Robin J. Vos Enterprises, maker of popcorn and popcorn supplies, received Paycheck Protection Program money.

Crime

Two Rivers man charged with bar robbery foiled by patrons

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Jesus Flores Jr., 21, is charged with six counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery.

News

Appleton’s new mayor holding office appointments in Pierce Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Mayor Jake Woodford is accepting appointments for meetings in the Pierce Park pavilion July 24

Baseball

Two Milwaukee Brewers players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says shortstop Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive before the intake process.

Latest News

News

Police: Gunman killed self after shootout in Waukesha

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say the man attempted to strangle a woman and threatened to shoot family members

News

Packers’ Titletown District reopening this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
Visitors can expect things to look a little different for health and safety

News

Coal train derails in Sheboygan County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
13 rail cars went off the tracks, spilling coal into the Black River.

News

Titletown District prepares to reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
Programs will be offered in-person for the first time since March

News

Fire destroys garage, damages homes in Appleton

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Firefighters found a two-stall garage engulfed and significant heat damage to nearby homes.

News

Appleton garage fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
Fire destroyed a garage and damaged two homes on July 5, 2020