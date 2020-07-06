Complaint: Accused Lawrence University peeper said he did it for “excitement”

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man accused of secretly recording people in bathrooms at Lawrence University is facing trial in both Outagamie County and the state of Indiana.

Action 2 News is learning new information about the case involving Benjamine Wears. The 21-year-old was arrested in March after a resident of Trever Hall reported someone repeatedly stuck a cellphone under their door. When confronted, Wears ran away but was eventually caught and arrested.

He admitted he doesn’t go to Lawrence and just entered the buildings for the purpose of spying and recording people in intimate settings.

Investigators say Wears admitted secretly recording men in bathroom stalls and in their dorms for “excitement” and “thrill of it,” and also told them he would capture videos of men’s private parts and masturbate.

Officers searched his phone and found 64 videos from February and March this year that contained nudity.

Wears told police he’s been recording people for a couple of years and was kicked out of Notre Dame University after being arrested for voyeurism.

Online court records show Wears was supposed to stand trial in Indiana in May on a single voyeurism count, but that trial was postponed after his arrest in Appleton.

He’s charged with 11 felony counts of capturing an intimate representation, which together carry more than 38 years in prison if convicted.

Wears is due back in Outagamie County court in September for a pre-trial hearing.

He’s scheduled to have a jury trial in Indiana in October.

