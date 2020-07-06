Coal train derails in Sheboygan County

OOSTBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - A Union Pacific train derailed along the Black River near downtown Oostburg Sunday afternoon.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says 13 cars derailed -- many of them going into the river, spilling their contents of coal into the water.

Aerial footage from our partner WISN-TV shows the tracks were mangled.

Two intersections in northern Oostburg were blocked by the train.

There’s no word on what caused the derailment or whether anyone was hurt.

