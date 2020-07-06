Braun more likely to play in 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outfielder Ryan Braun is more likely to play in 2021 after the Coronavirus has dismantled the MLB season.

“I would say at this point I am more likely to play another year than I would have been at that point,” Braun stated on Saturday. “To start, to play only 60 games where we would have played 162 to games...at this stage of where I am at in this phase of my career, it is very appealing to me to have the option to DH probably for a decent percentage of my at-bats.”

Braun also discussed the summer camp being like spring training, but it will take time to get used to the soreness. He felt the team came back in good shape given the circumstances during COVID-19.

However, with only 60 games in the future, Braun isn’t ready to stop playing just yet.

“I would say at this point it is more likely that I play another year than what I anticipated probably a few months back.”

