Advertisement

Braun more likely to play in 2021

By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outfielder Ryan Braun is more likely to play in 2021 after the Coronavirus has dismantled the MLB season.

“I would say at this point I am more likely to play another year than I would have been at that point,” Braun stated on Saturday. “To start, to play only 60 games where we would have played 162 to games...at this stage of where I am at in this phase of my career, it is very appealing to me to have the option to DH probably for a decent percentage of my at-bats.”

Braun also discussed the summer camp being like spring training, but it will take time to get used to the soreness. He felt the team came back in good shape given the circumstances during COVID-19.

However, with only 60 games in the future, Braun isn’t ready to stop playing just yet.

“I would say at this point it is more likely that I play another year than what I anticipated probably a few months back.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Ryan Braun on playing in 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ryan Braun on playing in 2021

Sports

Cerrato influenced by father to help save lives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Carley Cerrato donates blood stem cells to help save lives.

Sports

Carley Cerrato helping save lives

Updated: 2 hours ago
Carley Cerrato has been influenced by her father to help save lives

Latest News

News

Report: Milwaukee Bucks shut down team practice facility after receiving coronavirus test results

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The facility was closed after the team received results of a Friday round of coronavirus testing.

News

Packers prepare fans for big changes at Lambeau Field

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
Seating is limited and face masks are required -- if fans are allowed at the games at all.

News

Packers: Lambeau Field seating could be ‘significantly reduced'

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
"As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different," reads a statement from the team.

News

Green Bay Booyah and Festival Foods team for fireworks show

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Tia Johnson
Crews are preparing for a weekend full of entertainment, but with the coronavirus continuing to spread, their first priority is safety.

News

Pink Flamingo Softball Classic receives celebrity support

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
Ahead of what would have been the Pink Flamingo Softball Classic, the event which raises tens of thousands of dollars for local causes, receives the endorsement of John Anderson. Anderson is a Green Bay native who is now an ESPN SportsCenter anchor.

Sports

Packers sign top two draft picks

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT
|
By Chris Roth
Packers sign Jordan Love and AJ Dillon to rookie contracts on Wednesday. 6 of 9 picks from 2020 draft are now under contract.