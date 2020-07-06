Advertisement

Appleton’s new mayor holding office appointments in Pierce Park

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford
Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s new mayor will have open office hours the morning of Friday, July 24, but his office will be the Pierce Park pavilion.

Mayor Jake Woodford is accepting appointments for 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The first ten requests will be accepted, and later requests will be added to a waiting list in case time allows. People can bring suggestions or concerns.

“Office hours are an important part of my approach to listening to residents, and I look forward to hearing from Appletonians on July 24,” the mayor wrote in a statement.

Call (920) 832-6400 to schedule an appointment.

Health measures will be practiced. Face masks are recommended, and a limited supply will be on-hand for participants who need one.

