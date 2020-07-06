1 injured following car vs. house incident

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say one person received minor injuries after a person drove a car into a house on Monday.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says they were called to the 800 block of Longview Avenue, and when they arrived, they found a car in the front of the home.

Officials say one person was home during the incident, which they say caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the home.

One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Fire Department didn’t immediately specify if the person who was injured was in the home, or was the driver of the car.

GBMFD crews earlier today were dispatched to the 800 block of Longview Avenue for a car that drove into a house.

