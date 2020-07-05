Advertisement

SUNDAY HOT & SUNNY WITH SPOTTY STORMS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday will be hot and sunny with light wind and high dew points. Spotty thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon. Storms could include heavy downpours and gusty wind. Storms are most likely between noon and 6pm today.

Storms chances continue every day during the upcoming week. The chance for strong storms becomes slightly greater on Tuesday and Thursday as cold fronts push across Wisconsin. Meanwhile Temperatures stay well above average reach the 90s most days while dew points keep things humid. The hot weather even stays in the forecast through next weekend.

Make sure you're staying hydrated if you'll be out in the heat for an extended period of time. Take more frequent breaks versus when it's cooler. Try to avoid spending prolonged time in direct sunlight. Never leave pets or children unattended in a car for any amount of time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2'

MONDAY: SW 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2′

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. A few spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: mostly clear and muggy. Calm. Patchy fog. LOW: 70

MONDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny with spotty PM storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 72

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. More numerous storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with spotty PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 92 LOW: 73

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated PM storm. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with spotty PM storms. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 89

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Sunday Hot and Sunny With Storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
Only spotty thunderstorms are possible today. Temperatures remain hot.

Forecast

HOT, MUGGY WEATHER CONTINUES

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

ANOTHER HOT DAY FOR THE FOURTH OF JULY

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

LITTLE CHANGE IN OUR WEATHER EVEN INTO NEXT WEEK

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By BRAD SPAKOWITZ
Stray storms possible to the southwest today.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More of the same

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
Hot, humid with occasional storms

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 4th of July weekend forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
Scattered storms should clear out before the fireworks. Heat and humidity won't, though.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
Make sure you're staying hydrated if you'll be out in the heat for an extended period of time.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Feeling hot, hot, hot

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
This afternoon spotty thunderstorms are possible mainly south and west of Green Bay.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot Fourth

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:48 AM CDT
Highs today will rise quickly to the upper 80s and around 90.

Forecast

BROKEN RECORD FORECAST: STILL HOT AND HUMID

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Stray storms possible to the southwest today.