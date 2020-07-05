SUNDAY HOT & SUNNY WITH SPOTTY STORMS

Sunday will be hot and sunny with light wind and high dew points. Spotty thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon. Storms could include heavy downpours and gusty wind. Storms are most likely between noon and 6pm today.

Storms chances continue every day during the upcoming week. The chance for strong storms becomes slightly greater on Tuesday and Thursday as cold fronts push across Wisconsin. Meanwhile Temperatures stay well above average reach the 90s most days while dew points keep things humid. The hot weather even stays in the forecast through next weekend.

Make sure you're staying hydrated if you'll be out in the heat for an extended period of time. Take more frequent breaks versus when it's cooler. Try to avoid spending prolonged time in direct sunlight. Never leave pets or children unattended in a car for any amount of time.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2'

MONDAY: SW 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2′

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. A few spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: mostly clear and muggy. Calm. Patchy fog. LOW: 70

MONDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny with spotty PM storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 72

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. More numerous storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with spotty PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 92 LOW: 73

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated PM storm. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with spotty PM storms. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 89

