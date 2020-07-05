Advertisement

STAYING HOT AND HUMID THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Spotty storms will continue into the early evening before dissipating around sunset. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds; but widespread severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will be slow to drop tonight given the high humidity. Lows will be in the mid 60s NORTH and near 70 around the Fox Valley. Skies will be mostly sunny to begin Monday, but scattered storms will develop for the afternoon.

A cold front will push into northwestern Wisconsin, so storms may be a bit more organized and widespread across the northern half of the state. Outside of any storms, highs will get into the lower 90s with dew points in the upper 60s. Once again some storms will be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

A weak cold front will cross the state on Tuesday... so storms may be more numerous compared to the weekend. But, some areas will stay dry. It will be muggy, and highs should make it to around 90. Wednesday will hot, muggy, and mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Spotty afternoon storms are possible, but you've got a better chance of staying dry versus Monday or Tuesday. A stronger cold front looks to push into Wisconsin late next week... leading to a more likely chance for rain/storm on Thursday. Friday should still be hot and rather muggy, but temperatures and the humidity should both drop for the weekend. Look for highs in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

Make sure you're staying hydrated if you'll be out in the heat for an extended period of time. Take more frequent breaks versus when it's cooler. Try to avoid spending prolonged time in direct sunlight. Never leave pets or children unattended in a car for any amount of time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2'

TUESDAY: S 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Evening storms end... then mainly clear. Muggy and warm. Patchy fog. LOW: 70

MONDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny with scattered PM storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 72

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with spotty PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 93 LOW: 73

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy. Storms likely. Hot and humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Not quite as humid. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly humid. HIGH: 84

