Advertisement

Scammers continue to impersonate real companies

Amazon and Netflix imposers are scams reported by Action 2 viewers
(WCAX)
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve heard from multiple viewers these past few weeks regarding scammers posing as real companies, such as Netflix, Amazon, and Publishers Clearing House.

One viewer shared an e-mail sent by scammers with Action 2 News, which stated their Amazon Prime membership was set to renew, but the credit card wasn’t valid, and to click on a link and follow the instructions.

The viewer stated she knew it was a scam because she doesn’t have Amazon Prime.

Amazon has tips on how to identify whether an e-mail, call or web page is real, and says if the ‘From’ line of the e-mail has anything other than Amazon.com, then it’s fake.

If you receive a suspicious e-mail from Amazon, you’re asked to report it to Stop-Spoofing@Amazon.com.

There’s also a warning from viewers about prize scams trying to trick you into thinking you’re a real winner.

A viewer in Kimberly shared a letter with the Publishers Clearing House logo, where it stated he was a second place winner in the $100,000,000 Super Cash giveaway promotion, and he had won $450,000.

The letter came with a check for $7,850 to cover legal and administrative fees.

He said he noted how authentic the letter looked, and thought someone could easily fall for the letter, since the Golden Prize Rule with Publishers Clearing House is that it’s always a surprise.

The company works to warn about scammers using their name, and in one of their YouTube videos, the company states they don’t notify winners with a phone call, send friend requests or private messages to winners on Facebook, and you never have to pay anything to claim a PCH prize.

Another viewer contacted Action 2 News, saying Netflix had called to ask for credit card information, or their account will be suspended.

Yet another person contacted us, saying he has received several calls claiming to wipe out his debt. If anyone calls asking for personal or financial information, you should hang up.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters demand termination of Grand Chute police officer

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Protesters in Grand Chute are demanding the termination of Officer Bryce La Luzerne after a social media post revealed offensive tweets made several years ago.

Sports

Cerrato influenced by father to help save lives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Carley Cerrato donates blood stem cells to help save lives.

News

Protesters demand resignation of Grand Chute Police Officer regarding social media posts made years ago

Updated: 2 hours ago
Protesters demand resignation of Grand Chute Police Officer regarding social media posts made years ago

News

Report: Milwaukee Bucks shut down team practice facility after receiving coronavirus test results

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The facility was closed after the team received results of a Friday round of coronavirus testing.

Latest News

News

Percentage of coronavirus test results stays above 10% for second day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A day after a record setting amount of new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Wisconsin and the state crossed the 31,000 case threshold, the state has added an additional 522 new cases, or 10.4% of all new test results.

News

Appleton Police: Fake gold scam has resurfaced

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
If you see this suspicious activity, you’re asked to report it to the Appleton Police Department, or your local law enforcement agency.

News

Dumpster shelter fire damages nearby portion of FdL apartment building

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, crews were called to the Fond du Lac Townhomes on the 100 block of S. Brooke Street at 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

News

Manitowoc Fire Department: Discarded fireworks apparent cause of house fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The fire was then quickly extinguished, however a vehicle parked outside of the garage received heat damage, and the home also received smoke and water damage due to the fire.

News

1 injured in power glider crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of N3800 Weyers Road in the Town of Freedom just after 8 p.m.

News

First Alert Forecast: Hot, muggy Sunday... spotty PM storms

Updated: 23 hours ago
Sunday will be hot and muggy with spotty afternoon storms