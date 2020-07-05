Scammers continue to impersonate real companies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve heard from multiple viewers these past few weeks regarding scammers posing as real companies, such as Netflix, Amazon, and Publishers Clearing House.

One viewer shared an e-mail sent by scammers with Action 2 News, which stated their Amazon Prime membership was set to renew, but the credit card wasn’t valid, and to click on a link and follow the instructions.

The viewer stated she knew it was a scam because she doesn’t have Amazon Prime.

Amazon has tips on how to identify whether an e-mail, call or web page is real, and says if the ‘From’ line of the e-mail has anything other than Amazon.com, then it’s fake.

If you receive a suspicious e-mail from Amazon, you’re asked to report it to Stop-Spoofing@Amazon.com.

There’s also a warning from viewers about prize scams trying to trick you into thinking you’re a real winner.

A viewer in Kimberly shared a letter with the Publishers Clearing House logo, where it stated he was a second place winner in the $100,000,000 Super Cash giveaway promotion, and he had won $450,000.

The letter came with a check for $7,850 to cover legal and administrative fees.

He said he noted how authentic the letter looked, and thought someone could easily fall for the letter, since the Golden Prize Rule with Publishers Clearing House is that it’s always a surprise.

The company works to warn about scammers using their name, and in one of their YouTube videos, the company states they don’t notify winners with a phone call, send friend requests or private messages to winners on Facebook, and you never have to pay anything to claim a PCH prize.

Another viewer contacted Action 2 News, saying Netflix had called to ask for credit card information, or their account will be suspended.

Yet another person contacted us, saying he has received several calls claiming to wipe out his debt. If anyone calls asking for personal or financial information, you should hang up.

