Report: Milwaukee Bucks shut down team practice facility after receiving coronavirus test results

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has learned the Milwaukee Bucks have shut down the team’s practice facility.

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the facility was closed after the team received results of a Friday round of coronavirus testing.

Wojnarowski tweeted the news Sunday afternoon, saying the team isn’t expected to reopen the facility for workouts before the organization’s traveling party leaves for Orlando on Thursday.

