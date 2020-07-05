Percentage of coronavirus test results stays above 10% for second day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A day after a record setting amount of new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Wisconsin and the state crossed the 31,000 case threshold, the state has added an additional 522 new cases, or 10.4% of all new test results. This comes as fewer than 5,000 test results were released (the exact number being 4,996), which is the lowest amount of test results released in a single day from the past two weeks.

In Sunday’s report from the Department of Health Services, officials say the state has now seen 31,577 coronavirus cases since testing began.

More than 615,688 people have now been tested in Wisconsin. The DHS does not count multiple tests given to the same person in these statistics, so even if a person is tested more than once they are only counted once.

Since testing began, 584,111 have tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, health officials say for the second day in a row, no new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, leaving the death toll at 796.

The total number of deaths is 2.5% of all known cases in Wisconsin, and is a percentage that has been declining slowly.

The DHS reports 24,899 cases, or 79%, of patients are considered recovered, meaning more than 30 days have passed since their diagnosis or first symptoms, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation were documented.

5,877 patients are still considered active cases, or 19%.

Health officials are concerned due to the country celebrating throughout the holiday weekend, and are encouraging small gatherings over large ones and taking health precautions, including wearing face masks and maintaining a safe, physical distance.

3,586 people have been hospitalized at some point during their treatment, or 11.4%. That percentage has been on a steady decline but also reflects the increasing number of cases among younger people in their teens, 20s and 30s who are less likely to be severely afflicted by the virus.

There are 244 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 65 of those patients in intensive care. There are an additional 129 people hospitalized suspected of having COVID-19 but waiting for test results.

24% of the state’s hospital beds are available statewide.

It took Wisconsin 95 days to identify 10,000 coronavirus cases. It took 54 days to identify 20,000 more. This shows not just the spread of the virus but also the increase in coronavirus testing, which didn’t exceed 10,000 tests per day until late May.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

County case numbers

Wisconsin

Adams - 32 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 36 cases (1 death)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 3,018 cases (+21) (42 deaths)

Buffalo - 8 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 4 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 118 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 102 cases (+3)

Clark - 87 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 101 cases (+7) (1 death)

Crawford - 41 cases (+2)

Dane - 2,386 cases (+83) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 483 cases (+5) (5 deaths)

Door - 45 cases (+1)(3 deaths)

Douglas - 41 cases (+2)

Dunn - 43 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 284 cases (+5) (1 death)

Florence - 4 cases

Fond du Lac - 320 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Forest - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 175 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Green - 96 cases (+2) (1 death)

Green Lake - 37 cases

Iowa - 37 cases (+1)

Iron - 8 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 27 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 284 cases (+11) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 43 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,586 cases (+12) (44 deaths)

Kewaunee - 63 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 515 cases (+5)

Lafayette - 76 cases

Langlade - 11 cases

Lincoln - 15 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 114 cases (+6) (1 death)

Marathon - 210 cases (+9) (1 death)

Marinette - 65 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 24 cases (+1) (1 death)

Menominee - 7 cases

Milwaukee - 12,233 cases (+150) (391 deaths)

Monroe - 81 cases (+2) (1 death)

Oconto - 65 cases (+2)

Oneida - 20 cases

Outagamie - 540 cases (+16) (9 deaths)

Ozaukee - 260 cases (+7) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 75 cases (+2)

Polk - 60 cases (+1) (1 death)

Portage - 192 cases (+11)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,217 cases (+21) (63 deaths)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 899 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 123 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 12 cases

Shawano - 86 cases (+3)

Sheboygan - 229 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 205 cases (+3) (1 death)

Taylor - 15 cases

Trempealeau - 131 cases (+2)

Vernon - 38 cases

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 689 cases (+12) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 430 cases (+8) (16 deaths)

Waukesha - 1,379 cases (+62) (39 deaths)

Waupaca - 135 cases (+7) (10 deaths)

Waushara - 33 cases

Winnebago - 711 cases (+10) (13 deaths)

Wood - 84 cases (+5) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 12 cases (+1)

Delta - 23 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 9 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 7 cases (1 deaths)

Houghton - 18 cases (+1)

Iron - 6 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 9 cases

Marquette - 72 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 21 cases (+2)

Ontonagon - 1 case

Schoolcraft - 6 cases (+1)

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

<ul><li>Stay at least six feet away from other people</li><li>Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick</li><li>Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments</li><li>Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care</li><li>Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol</li><li>Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.</li><li>Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).</li></ul>

