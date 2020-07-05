Manitowoc Fire Department: Discarded fireworks apparent cause of house fire

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say discarded fireworks are likely the cause of a fire which caused damage to a Manitowoc home.

According to the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, crews were called to the 900 block of N. 22nd Street shortly before midnight Saturday night for a report of flames being visible coming from a garage, which the caller stated had numerous flammable items.

Police then arrived at the scene, and then said flames and smoke were visible from the home.

Fire crews arrived shortly after the police, and also found a fire which involved the outside of the home.

The fire was then quickly extinguished, however a vehicle parked outside of the garage received heat damage, and the home also received smoke and water damage due to the fire.

Everyone inside the home was able to safely evacuate before crews arrived, and fire officials say two cats were reunited with the family while overhaul and salvage operations were done.

At this time, officials haven’t given an estimate for the amount of damage.

The Red Cross is helping the family with their needs.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.