Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders have now pivoted to new targets. Their latest focus: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups, many launched by conservative or pro-gun activists, found the conversations shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black men and women.

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have reported 522 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but no new deaths from COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the state has seen an uptick of cases from people in their 20s, with the age group accounting for nearly a quarter of cases statewide. The number of cases confirmed over the last two weeks has been on the rise. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the state saw its highest number of daily reported cases on Independence Day. So far, 796 people have died from the virus. A total of 31,577 people have tested positive, but 81% of those have recovered.

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP) — The Milwaukee police department says it responded to reports of six shootings late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. There have been no deaths, but one 23-year-old man suffered a life-threatening wound, the Milwaukee Joural Sentinel reported. In one of the shootings, four people were injured.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, commented on Facebook about Guillen's death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military. Guillen has said her sergeant was sexually harassing her and planned to report it. She went missing in April at Fort Hood. Her remains were found Tuesday. UW-Milwaukee student Emily Cruz started a petition on Friday to fire Schoeller.