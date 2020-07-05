Dumpster shelter fire damages nearby portion of FdL apartment building

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say a large garbage and recycling dumpster shelter was damaged during the overnight hours early Sunday morning in Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, crews were called to the Fond du Lac Townhomes on the 100 block of S. Brooke Street at 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, crews found a fire involving a 12 foot by 20 foot enclosed dumpster shelter in the rear lot of a multi-family apartment complex.

Assistant Fire Chief James Knowles said the shelter was damaged, and the nearby portion of the apartment building vinyl siding also received damage due to the heat of the fire.

No one was injured, and none of the occupants were displaced.

Officials say the shelter had multiple garbage and recycling containers specific to the apartment complex.

At this time, investigators are still working to figure out exactly what started the fire, however Assistant Fire Chief Knowles said that incident was the third fire involving garbage and recycling containers the department had responded to within two hours.

Assistant Chief Knowles said before that incident, there was a garbage container fire on the 400 block of N. Peters Avenue due to improper disposal of fireworks.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.