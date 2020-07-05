Cerrato influenced by father to help save lives

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Carley Cerrato, through the ‘Be The Match’ program, is helping out others.

A split-second decision to sign up for the program years ago is now making a huge impact.

“It was super easy,” Cerrato said. “They just took a swab of my cheek and they sent it in, and they have all your DNA information. For three years, I didn’t receive a single email, but then I got an email in January on our way to River Falls for a Wednesday night game, saying I was a potential match for someone.”

She ended up being a match for someone and went through with the donation on May 19.

Cerrato added it was a really easy process to give blood stem cells and encourages others to do it as well.

“It’s kind of like opening a door,” Cerrato stated. “In the grand scheme of things, it means more than opening a door. But for me, it was as simple as opening a door. It was a no-brainer.”

Cerrato has been influenced to save lives after her father, Andy Cerrato, had his life cut short by a heart attack in 2013.

“I definitely think it was a motivation for me,” Cerrato said.

If all goes well, Cerrato could potentially get to meet the Leukemia patient she is helping.

