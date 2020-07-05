Appleton Police: Fake gold scam has resurfaced

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are warning community neighbors to be wary of an old scam which has resurfaced in the area involving fake gold.

According to police, the scam begins with someone asking for money to get gas so they can get home.

When the person is denied money, they then offer to sell a gold necklace, ring and/or bracelet they are wearing, or that a passenger has on.

Police say a lot of the gold pieces have had a 18K stamp on them, but when verified, it aren’t gold.

If you see this suspicious activity, you’re asked to report it to the Appleton Police Department, or your local law enforcement agency.

