1 injured in power glider crash

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a woman is recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a power glider crash Saturday night.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of N3800 Weyers Road in the Town of Freedom just after 8 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a power glider had hit a power line and then crashed in a farm field, causing a brief power outage in the area.

The glider, according to the Sheriff’s Office, had been operated by an adult male, and also had an adult female passenger.

Authorities say the man wasn’t injured in the crash, and the woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Both the man and the woman are reportedly from the Freedom area.

