Wisconsin News Digest

AROUND THE STATE:

JOHNSON-COLUMBUS DAY

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has withdrawn his proposal to eliminate the Columbus Day holdiay amid intense criticism from conservative commentators. SENT: 230 words.

DOMESTIC ATTACKS

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Prosecutors have charged a La Crosse man with repeatedly beating his girlfriend over the last three months. SENT: 215 words.

IN BRIEF:

HOUSE FIRE

EXCHANGE-WWII VET REMEMBERS

BELOIT, Wis. — U.S. Navy veteran Bob Jackson is an eyewitness to one of the most influential days in modern history: the Japanese surrender aboard the U.S.S. Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945. Jackson, 97, of Monroe, says he feels lucky to have been on the iconic battleship that fateful day in 1945, and the way he recalls memories of his naval service, it is as if he was honorably discharged last week. “I fell through the cracks,” Jackson told the Beloit Daily News. “I was one of the lucky ones who came back with all their fingers and toes. So many things had to fall into place for me to be where I was.” By Austin Montgomery, Beloit Daily News. SENT: 727 words, photos.

EXCHANGE-BURGER NIGHT

MUSCODA, Wis. — Tom Nondorf wants to forget about this past spring. The annual Morel Mushroom Festival here was canceled in May due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. And the weather was so cold and dry there were few mushrooms for him to buy from local pickers and sell to fungus lovers throughout the Midwest. Thankfully, Nondorf and the rest of his cohorts with the Leslie J. Lee American Legion Post 85 have steamed hamburgers and a hungry crowd. By Barry Adams, Wisconsin State Journal SENT: 1,284 words, photos.



