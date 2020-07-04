Silver Alert issued for Illinois woman seen driving in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Illinois woman who was seen in Manitowoc County Friday morning.

Ilda Castellanos-Waddell is white, 68 years old, 5′6″ and 140 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes. She speaks with a German accent.

She’s driving a 2006-model silver Ford Focus wagon with Illinois license plate Z681475.

She’s from Algonquin, Illinois. At 9 A.M. Friday, she was seen driving south on Highway 57 in Manitowoc County.

Silver Alerts are issued for people who are believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

If you think you’ve seen Castellanos-Waddell or her car, contact your local authorities.

