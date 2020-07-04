Protesters arrive at State Capitol after marching 65-miles from Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a hundred protesters gathered at the State Capitol in Madison to conclude a 65-mile march between Milwaukee and Madison to call for police reform in Wisconsin.

The “50 Miles More” march began outside Milwaukee City Hall on July 1, where protesters began a 65-mile march over the span of five days to Madison. On Saturday the marchers arrived in Madison, where they rallied at the State Capitol.

“People don’t like when you stick up to the status quo and the establishment. We didn’t have that much support, so when I came here and saw all these folks it was a lot, and I was emotional,” said Tatiana Washington, 50 Miles More Executive Director.

“We experienced a lot. We were being followed by white supremacists, armed militias. We were marching through towns that are notorious for having KKK members,” Washington said. “Gov. Evers has yet to comment on our demands or our march, and we’re going to hold him accountable... Now it’s time for him to act and do his job by being anti racist.”

Lorien Carter, a youth advocate and aunt of Tony Robinson, the unarmed 19-year-old shot and killed by police officers in Madison in 2015, said “it’s the 4th of July right now, Independence Day for most, and a lot of black and brown people are saying this is a more of are resistance day... It wasn’t our independence, but we can make it that day.”

The “50 Miles More” march is calling for:

· Gov. Tony Evers to condemn the use of tear gas and rubber bullets

· Lawmakers to hold a special session to discuss gun violence and policing

· More funding to support Black students in schools and to support violence prevention

· The Wisconsin Department of Corrections to release people incarcerated who are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Some community members are spending the Fourth calling attention to injustice and inequality in the black community.



About 150 people fill the Capitol steps as they wait for a group of activists who are walking 65 miles (from Milwaukee) to support the BLM movement. pic.twitter.com/VbMQcbMf9J — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) July 4, 2020

