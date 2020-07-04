Oshkosh man arrested for 8th OWI

AURORAVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says they have arrested an Oshkosh man for operating while under the influence for the eighth time.

Authorities say Brian Bochinski, 51, was stopped by the State Patrol out of Wausau for an equipment violation shortly before midnight Friday night south of Auroraville in Waushara County.

The State Patrol said after a field sobriety test, the trooper found the driver was under the influence.

They added Bochinski was also cited for operating with a revoked license, and he also had an active warrant out of Winnebago County.

