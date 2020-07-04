Advertisement

Manitowoc holds Fourth of July parade amid pandemic

Hundreds lined up on Maritime drive, swaying their flags and capturing the moment
By Tia Johnson
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) -Manitowoc held its annual Fourth of July parade in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love parades,” Tyler Bonk said. “I love the 4th of July. It’s my favorite holiday out of the year. I just love everything it stands for.”

“I want to celebrate the independence of our country,” Neysa Behnke said.

The parade route was extended this year to allow additional room for social distancing.

“There’s adequate distance between people, so I’m not worried about anything like that,” Bonk said.

Candy or promotional items were not thrown out during the parade.

“It’ll be good just to see the sponsors and to see what people we have in Manitowoc County,” Elena Garcia said.

People who came out said in spite of the few changes, this was a great opportunity to enjoy the nice weather and celebrate Independence Day.

“It’s great that we can still be out here and it looks like everyone is using social distancing and going to have a great time,” Laura Ziemer said.

Ziemer was in the parade last year, but this year she’s watching on the sidelines due to COVID-19.

“We had to cancel our season so we felt it was best for social distancing not to have all our players in it,” Ziemer said.

The city is also having a firework show at 9:30 Saturday night.

