Johnson withdraws plan to swap Columbus Day for Juneteenth

(FILE) Sen. Ron Johnson retracts his initial proposal to replace the Columbus Day federal holiday with Juneteenth. (Alexander Drago/Pool via AP)
(FILE) Sen. Ron Johnson retracts his initial proposal to replace the Columbus Day federal holiday with Juneteenth. (Alexander Drago/Pool via AP)(ALEXANDER DRAGO | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson and James Lankford have withdrawn their proposal to eliminate the Columbus Day holiday.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the two Republicans had proposed an amendment eliminating Columbus Day to a bipartisan bill that would designate June 19, the day slavery ended in the United States, as a federal holiday.

Johnson said the proposal was meant to “start a discussion” and they suggested eliminating Columbus Day because few Americans get the day off as a paid holiday anyway.

Johnson says he in no way is deprecating Christopher Columbus’ achievements or expressing any judgment on Columbus’ place in history.

