HOT, MUGGY WEATHER CONTINUES

Our hot, muggy stretch of weather continues with no real end in the foreseeable future. Any stray storms will fade away this evening, and mainly clear skies can be expected overnight. Given the high humidity, some patchy fog may develop early Sunday as lows slip into the mid/upper 60s. Sunday will be nearly identical to Saturday. Highs should get into the upper 80s and lower 90s away from Lake Michigan... with mid 80s Lakeside. Spotty PM storms will develop with the heat of the day. While widespread severe weather is not expected, any storm that develops could become strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail.

Spotty storms are in the forecast again Monday afternoon with highs possibly a degree or two hotter compared to Sunday. The humidity will remain elevated. Storms look to be a bit more widespread on Tuesday as a weak cold front slides through the area. Don't expect much relief from the heat and humidity, however. Highs Wednesday should still be in the upper 80s and lower 90s and dew points will stay around 70. Isolated PM storms are possible Wednesday, but storms may be a bit more numerous once again on Thursday. Next weekend will still be hot and uncomfortable, but highs may stay in the upper 80s and dew points may not be quite as high as during the week.

Make sure you're staying hydrated if you'll be out in the heat for an extended period of time. Take more frequent breaks versus when it's cooler. Try to avoid spending prolonged time in direct sunlight. Never leave pets or children unattended in a car for any amount of time.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2'

MONDAY: SW 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Any stray storms end early, then mostly clear and muggy. Patchy fog. LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. A few spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

MONDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny with spotty PM storms. HIGH: 93 LOW: 72

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. More numerous storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with spotty PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 72

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 92 LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated PM storm. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with spotty PM storms. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 89

