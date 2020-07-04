Advertisement

Green Bay Booyah kicks off 4th of July weekend with one of few fireworks displays

After the game, the field opened to the community to watch the fireworks.
One of the few fireworks displays in the area will be held at Capital Credit Union Stadium in Ashwaubenon.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The holiday weekend kicked off Friday night with one of the few fireworks displays in the area.

After the Green Bay Booyah defeated the Rockford Rivets Friday, the community went onto the baseball field to enjoy some live music and fireworks.

“Fourth of July, favorite holiday so we couldn’t pass up the fireworks, couldn’t say no especially when combined with baseball,” said Jake Velleman, who came up to celebrate the holiday weekend with his brother.

It was enough space to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines.

Something that’s making the holiday feel a little different this year.

“America is a little under attack by its self maybe, things are tough right now and I think we need to remember we’re all part of the same thing,” said Jack Williamson of Green Bay.

There will be live music and fireworks again Saturday at the stadium. You do need a ticket to get into the park.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

