Driver dies after car strikes signs, crashes in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says it appears a driver suffered a medical issue before a crash at State Highway 23 and Sunset Road Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a vehicle striking several signs and crashing into a ditch at 4:32 P.M.

Deputies found a 69-year-old Plymouth man with significant injuries and began life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.

The man isn’t being identified until Saturday to allow time for notifying family members.

He was alone in his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Town of Sheboygan Falls and Johnsonville fire departments and Orange Cross Ambulance.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.