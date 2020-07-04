Advertisement

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Goodyear, Ariz. Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year. The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday, July 4, 2020, on Twitter that he would not participate in the 60-game season that is scheduled to begin July 23.
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Goodyear, Ariz. Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year. The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday, July 4, 2020, on Twitter that he would not participate in the 60-game season that is scheduled to begin July 23.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday on Twitter that he wouldn’t participate in the 60-game season that’s scheduled to begin July 23.

“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,” he said.

Price’s announcement came a day after Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he wasn’t “comfortable” with the current climate and might not play. On Saturday, San Francisco catcher Buster Posey said “there’s still some reservation on my end” about playing.

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman of the World Series champion Washington Nationals, Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond and Arizona pitcher Mike Leake are among those who have already said they’re out this year.

The Dodgers got Price and former AL MVP Mookie Betts from Boston in a February trade for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects.

The 34-year-old Price made two starts in spring training for the Dodgers, striking out 10 in 4 1/3 innings before all camps were closed March 12 because of the virus outbreak.

Price has a $217 million, seven-year contract that runs through 2021. He was going to make $32 million this season, with the Red Sox paying $16 million of that, before the virus shut down the sport.

Price had already made his own contribution to the Dodgers organization.

In late May, Price said he would give $1,000 each to 220 minor leaguers to help their offset costs. There will be no minor league baseball this year because of the pandemic.

Price was 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA for Boston last year and helped the Red Sox beat the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

The well-traveled Price won the 2012 AL Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay. He’s also pitched for Toronto and Detroit and is 150-80 with a 3.31 ERA in 12 seasons.

In his Twitter note addressed to Dodgers Nation, Price said, “I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oshkosh's Menominee Park Zoo reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Latest DHS coronavirus numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Parade goes on in Manitowoc

Updated: 2 hours ago
The annual 4th of July parade in Manitowoc went on as planned, with a few minor adjustments despite the pandemic.

News

First Alert Forecast: More of the same!

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Attendance booming at Menominee Park Zoo following reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Although there are some extra rules to keep visitors safe, officials say they’re seeing a boom in attendance at the Menominee Park Zoo.

News

Manitowoc holds Fourth of July parade amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Hundreds lined up on Maritime drive, swaying their flags and capturing the moment.

News

UW-Milwaukee lecturer under fire for Guillen remarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reports say Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, commented on Facebook about Guillen’s death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military.

National

COVID caution on the 4th of July

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
State and local governments try to keep the coronavirus from spreading this holiday weekend.

National

Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in plane crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.

News

UW faculty worried about fall semester as virus surges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
UW-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can't safely reopen this fall as the coronavirus surges.