DHS: More than 700 new cases of coronavirus reported Saturday, no new deaths

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The State of Wisconsin reported 738 new cases of coronavirus in Saturday’s daily report from the Department of Health Services. That is the highest amount of new cases reported in a single day since testing began. Previously, the record high was 733 cases, which were reported on May 29.

This comes a day after the state crossed the milestone of 30,000 coronavirus cases.

There has now been a total of 31,055 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout the state since testing started.

Out of the total of 6,822 new test results issued Saturday, 10.8% were positive.

Health officials are concerned as we go into the celebratory holiday weekend and are encouraging small gatherings over large ones and taking health precautions, including wearing face masks and maintaining a safe, physical distance.

No patients died from COVID-19 throughout the past 24 hours, meaning the cumulative death toll stands at 796.

The total number of deaths is 2.6% of known cases -- a percentage that has been declining slowly.

The DHS reports 24,491 cases, or 79% of patients are considered recovered, meaning more than 30 days have passed since their diagnosis or first symptoms, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation were documented.

5,763 patients are still considered active cases, or 19%.

3,574 people have been hospitalized at some point during their treatment, or 12%. That percentage has been on a steady decline but also reflects the increasing number of cases among younger people in their teens, 20s and 30s who are less likely to be severely afflicted by the virus.

There are 235 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 67 in intensive care. There are an additional 129 people hospitalized suspected of having COVID-19 but waiting for test results.

26% of the state’s hospital beds are available statewide.

It took Wisconsin 95 days to identify 10,000 coronavirus cases. It took 54 days to identify 20,000 more. This shows not just the spread of the virus but also the increase in coronavirus testing, which didn’t exceed 10,000 tests per day until late May.

More than 610,000 people have now been tested in Wisconsin. The DHS does not count multiple tests given to the same person in these statistics, so even if a person is tested more than once they are only counted once.

Out of those total tests, 573,553 have tested negative for the virus.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Wisconsin

Adams - 27 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 36 cases (1 death)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,997 cases (+29) (42 deaths)

Buffalo - 8 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 4 cases (+1) (1 death)

Calumet - 117 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 99 cases (+4)

Clark - 94 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 94 cases (+3) (1 death)

Crawford - 41 cases (+2)

Dane - 2,303 cases (+128) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 478 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Door - 44 cases (-1)(3 deaths)

Douglas - 39 cases

Dunn - 42 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 279 cases (+16) (1 death)

Florence - 4 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 318 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Forest - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 172 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Green - 94 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 37 cases (+2)

Iowa - 36 cases (+3)

Iron - 8 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 27 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 274 cases (+14) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 43 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,574 cases (+27) (44 deaths)

Kewaunee - 62 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 510 cases (+13)

Lafayette - 76 cases (+2)

Langlade - 11 cases

Lincoln - 14 cases (+2)

Manitowoc - 108 cases (+4) (1 death)

Marathon - 201 cases (+12) (1 death)

Marinette - 65 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 23 cases (+6) (1 death)

Menominee - 7 cases

Milwaukee - 12,083 cases (+260) (391 deaths)

Monroe - 79 cases (+6) (1 death)

Oconto - 63 cases (+1)

Oneida - 20 cases

Outagamie - 524 cases (+16) (9 deaths)

Ozaukee - 253 cases (+11) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 73 cases (+1)

Polk - 59 cases (1 death)

Portage - 181 cases (+13)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,196 cases (+2) (63 deaths)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 897 cases (24 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 119 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 12 cases

Shawano - 83 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 224 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 202 cases (+11) (1 death)

Taylor - 16 cases

Trempealeau - 129 cases (+3)

Vernon - 38 cases

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 677 cases (+27) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 422 cases (+11) (16 deaths)

Waukesha - 1,317 cases (+45) (39 deaths)

Waupaca - 128 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Waushara - 34 cases (+2)

Winnebago - 701 cases (+9) (13 deaths)

Wood - 79 cases (+10) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 11 cases (+1)

Delta - 23 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 9 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 7 cases (1 deaths)

Houghton - 17 cases (+4)

Iron - 6 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 9 cases

Marquette - 71 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 19 cases (+3)

Ontonagon - 1 case (+1)

Schoolcraft - 5 cases (+1)

<b>Symptoms</b>

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

<ul><li>Fever of 100.4 or higher</li><li>Cough</li><li>Shortness of breath</li><li>Chills</li><li>Repeated shaking with chills</li><li>Muscle pain</li><li>Headache</li><li>Sore throat</li><li>New loss of taste or smell</li></ul>

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

<ul><li>Trouble breathing</li><li>Persistent pain or pressure in the chest</li><li>New confusion or inability to rouse</li><li>Bluish lips or face</li></ul>

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

<b>Prevention</b>

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

<ul><li>Stay at least six feet away from other people</li><li>Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick</li><li>Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments</li><li>Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care</li><li>Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol</li><li>Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.</li><li>Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).</li></ul>

