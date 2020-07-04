Attendance booming at Menominee Park Zoo following reopening

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Although there are some extra rules to keep visitors safe, officials say they’re seeing a boom in attendance at the Menominee Park Zoo.

Before it reopened, zoo officials had to adjust how they would run things, and also monitor the amount of people on the grounds during the pandemic.

The Assistant Parks Director says once they determined that they would be able to open under the guidelines, people started to show up.

He says within the first four days, the zoo saw 3,800 people go through the area.

“With so many different organizations closed down or events that are happening, I think people are getting back to their roots in nature based park areas,” said Chad Dallman, the Oshkosh Assistant Parks Director.

Park officials say they’re continuing to monitor the pandemic day by day, even as they focus on making sure people are staying safe during their visit.

Dallman says they haven’t lost focus on one of their main priorities of running the zoo.

“Animal care is a top priority, and that goes on 365 days a year, whether there’s a pandemic or not, and we continue to do that to a high level,” said Dallman.

This year, the park is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

