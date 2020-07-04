ANOTHER HOT DAY FOR THE FOURTH OF JULY

The going forecast continues throughout the weekend. Highs rise to the upper 80s and low 90s today. Winds remain light, offering little relief from the heat and humidity. Spotty thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly north and west of the Fox Cities. Any storms could include heavy downpours, so isolated areas may see higher rainfall totals while others stay dry. Luckily all of the showers and thunderstorms should dissipate this evening, leading to dry weather for the fireworks. It will still be warm around dusk with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Sunday looks much the same, showers and storms in the afternoon with hot temperatures. All of next week remains hot and occasional storms are possible. Although there are storm chances every day, the highest chances looks like Tuesday, and then again late in the week.

Make sure you're staying hydrated if you'll be out in the heat for an extended period of time. Take more frequent breaks versus when it's cooler. Try to avoid spending prolonged time in direct sunlight. Never leave pets or children unattended in a car for any amount of time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE bec SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

SUNDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

SATURDAY (the 4th): Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Any stray storms end early, then mostly clear and muggy. LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with partly sunny skies. A few spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

MONDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds with spotty PM storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 72

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 73

FRIDAY: Storms again...Partly sunny. HIGH: 89

